Best of SLO County 2020: Arts 



Best Festival (Specific City)

Live Oak Music Festival (SLO)

El Chorro Regional Park, Highway 1 at Dairy Creek Road

(805) 781-3030

info@liveoakfest.org

liveoakfest.org

@liveoakfest

facebook.com/liveoakmusicfestival

Best Photographer

Amber Lynn Photography

(805) 710-6776

amberlynnphotography@gmail.com

amber-lynn-photography.com

@amber_lynn

facebook.com/AmberLynnnPhotography

Best Visual Artist

Colleen Gnos

141 Suburban Road, No. C4, SLO

(805) 441-8277

colleen@colleengnos.com

gnosart.com

@gnosart

facebook.com/colleengnosart

Best Art Gallery (TIE)

Studios on the Park

1130 Pine St., Paso Robles

(805) 238-9800

info@studiosonthepark.org

studiosonthepark.org

@studiospr

facebook.com/StudiosOnThePark

Hands Gallery

777 Higuera St., SLO

(805) 543-1921

sara@handsgallery.com

handsgallery.com

@handsgalleryslo

facebook.com/HandsGallerySlo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

SIMPLY THE BEST Tattoo artist Adam Sweet with Sink or Swim Tattoo in Grover Beach is better than all the rest.

Best Tattoo Artist

Adam Sweet, Sink or Swim Tattoo

951 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach

(805) 481-9400

bloodygoodtattoos.com

@adamsweettattoo

facebook.com/pages/Sink-or-Swim/154999947845136

Best Movie Theater

The Palm Theatre

817 Palm St., SLO

(805) 541-5161

palmcinema@aol.com

thepalmtheatre.com

@palmtheatre

facebook.com/ThePalmTheatre/?rf=1413260802299962

Best Movie Theater

The Palm Theatre

Once while waiting for a movie to start at The Palm, an older gentleman sat in the seat directly next to mine, despite the fact that the rest of the theater was nearly entirely empty. I thought he might be waiting for and leaving room for a group of friends but no one else ever showed. He stayed next to me throughout the film. Several other times I've been to The Palm, audience members have burst out in applause at the end of the movies. These are the kinds of experiences you can't get anywhere else. Oh, also, The Palm's popcorn is the best I've ever had, and it's dirt-cheap. Enough said.

—Kasey Bubnash

Best Theater Group

SLO Repertory Theatre

888 Morro St., SLO

(805) 786-2440

kevin@slorep.org

slorep.org

@sloreptheatre

facebook.com/sloreptheatre

Best Dance Company

CORE Dance

882 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 541-2669

info@coredanceslo.com

coredanceslo.com

@coredance.slo

facebook.com/coredanceslo

Best Local Entertainer

Matt Cross

(805) 704-8695

mattcrossmusic.com

@Mattcrossmusic

facebook.com/mattwcross

Best Live Music Venue

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles

(805) 286-3680

amphitheatre@vinarobles.com

vinaroblesamphitheatre.com

@vinaroblesamp

facebook.com/vinaroblesamphitheatre

Best Film Festival

SLO International Film Festival

SLO

(805) 546-3456

info@slofilmfest.org

slofilmfest.org

@slofilmfest

facebook.com/slofilmfest

Best Community Event (Specific City)

Concerts in the Plaza (SLO)

Mission Plaza, SLO

(805) 541-0286

reachus@downtownslo.com

downtownslo.com

@concertsintheplaza

facebook.com/ConcertsinthePlaza

Best Place to Catch a Band

The Siren

900 Main St., Morro Bay

(805) 225-1312

info@thesirenmorrobay.com

thesirenmorrobay.com

@thesirenmorrobay

facebook.com/thesirenmorrobay

Best Place for Karaoke

Bill's Place

112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande

(805) 489-9989

billsplaceag.com

facebook.com/billsplaceag

Best Local Band

Bear Market Riot

bearmarketriot.com

@bearmarketriot

facebook.com/BearMarketRiot

Best Place to Dance

The Graduate

990 Industrial Way, SLO

(805) 541-0969

slo@gradrestaurant.com

slograd.com

@thegraduate

facebook.com/thegraduateslo

click to enlarge Photo By Jayson Mellom

GET LOST It's easy to lose yourself among the bookshelves at Phoenix Books in Downtown SLO. You never know what you're going to find at the Best Bookstore around.

Best Bookstore

Phoenix Books

986 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 543-3591

@phoenixbooksslo

facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482

Best Place to Buy Music

Boo Boo Records

978 Monterey St., SLO

(805) 541-0657

info@booboorecords.com

booboorecords.com

@booboorecords

facebook.com/booboorecords

Best Place to Buy a Musical Instrument

Central Coast Music

365 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay

(805) 772-4930

ed@centralcoastmusic.com

centralcoastmusic.com

@centralcoastmusic

facebook.com/centralcoastmusicmorrobay

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Renoda Campbell

BEST PUBLIC ART Local artist Abbey Onikoyi's work, which focuses on African culture, was featured at the SLO County Library earlier this year as part of Belonging, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO's month-long event meant to give voice to African Americans in the community.

Best Public Art

R.A.C.E. Matters SLO

race.matters.slo@gmail.com

racemattersslo.org

@racemattersslo

facebook.com/R.A.C.E.MattersSLO

Torch Bearer

Best Public Art: Belonging, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO

Belonging: Local expressions of Black Empowerment and Possibility was a month-long event series with the goal of giving a voice to members of the San Luis Obispo County community who are of African American descent. Local organization R.A.C.E. Matters SLO curated events and public art displays from February to April 2020 to tell stories and experiences about living in a predominately Caucasian, rural area. The events included an exhibit of community member portraits, live storytelling, family music events, a black business forum, and a documentary profiling business owner Terry Guilford. The free events and displays were open to the public.

—Karen Garcia

Best DJ

DJ Josh Payne

859 Marsh St., SLO

(805) 748-4722

weddedblissent@gmail.com

facebook.com/Wedded-Bliss-Entertainment-147214008670181



