Best of SLO County 2020: Arts 

Live Oak Music Festival (SLO)
El Chorro Regional Park, Highway 1 at Dairy Creek Road
(805) 781-3030
@liveoakfest
facebook.com/liveoakmusicfestival
Amber Lynn Photography
(805) 710-6776
amberlynnphotography@gmail.com
@amber_lynn
facebook.com/AmberLynnnPhotography
Colleen Gnos
141 Suburban Road, No. C4, SLO
(805) 441-8277
@gnosart
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St., Paso Robles
(805) 238-9800
@studiospr
Hands Gallery
777 Higuera St., SLO
(805) 543-1921
@handsgalleryslo
Adam Sweet, Sink or Swim Tattoo
951 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach
(805) 481-9400
@adamsweettattoo
facebook.com/pages/Sink-or-Swim/154999947845136
The Palm Theatre
817 Palm St., SLO
(805) 541-5161
@palmtheatre
facebook.com/ThePalmTheatre/?rf=1413260802299962
Once while waiting for a movie to start at The Palm, an older gentleman sat in the seat directly next to mine, despite the fact that the rest of the theater was nearly entirely empty. I thought he might be waiting for and leaving room for a group of friends but no one else ever showed. He stayed next to me throughout the film. Several other times I've been to The Palm, audience members have burst out in applause at the end of the movies. These are the kinds of experiences you can't get anywhere else. Oh, also, The Palm's popcorn is the best I've ever had, and it's dirt-cheap. Enough said.
—Kasey Bubnash
SLO Repertory Theatre
888 Morro St., SLO
(805) 786-2440
@sloreptheatre
CORE Dance
882 Ricardo Court, SLO
(805) 541-2669
@coredance.slo
Matt Cross
(805) 704-8695
@Mattcrossmusic
Vina Robles Amphitheatre
3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles
(805) 286-3680
@vinaroblesamp
facebook.com/vinaroblesamphitheatre
SLO International Film Festival
SLO
(805) 546-3456
@slofilmfest
Concerts in the Plaza (SLO)
Mission Plaza, SLO
(805) 541-0286
@concertsintheplaza
facebook.com/ConcertsinthePlaza
The Siren
900 Main St., Morro Bay
(805) 225-1312
@thesirenmorrobay
Bill's Place
112 E. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
(805) 489-9989
Bear Market Riot
@bearmarketriot
The Graduate
990 Industrial Way, SLO
(805) 541-0969
@thegraduate
Phoenix Books
986 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 543-3591
@phoenixbooksslo
facebook.com/pages/Phoenix-Books/121050681242482
Boo Boo Records
978 Monterey St., SLO
(805) 541-0657
@booboorecords
Central Coast Music
365 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay
(805) 772-4930
@centralcoastmusic
facebook.com/centralcoastmusicmorrobay
R.A.C.E. Matters SLO
@racemattersslo
facebook.com/R.A.C.E.MattersSLO
Best Public Art: Belonging, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO
Belonging: Local expressions of Black Empowerment and Possibility was a month-long event series with the goal of giving a voice to members of the San Luis Obispo County community who are of African American descent. Local organization R.A.C.E. Matters SLO curated events and public art displays from February to April 2020 to tell stories and experiences about living in a predominately Caucasian, rural area. The events included an exhibit of community member portraits, live storytelling, family music events, a black business forum, and a documentary profiling business owner Terry Guilford. The free events and displays were open to the public.
—Karen Garcia
DJ Josh Payne
859 Marsh St., SLO
(805) 748-4722
facebook.com/Wedded-Bliss-Entertainment-147214008670181