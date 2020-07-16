Best of SLO County 2020: About Town 



Best New Company 2019

Urbn Leaf

239 S. 3rd St., Grover Beach

(805) 556-4198

info@urbnleaf.com

urbnleaf.com

@urbnleafca

facebook.com/urbnleaf

TUNE IN Marisa Waddell (left) and Neal Losey are on-air regulars at KCBX, the Best Radio Station around.

Best Radio Station

KCBX

4100 Vachell Lane, SLO

(805) 549-8855

interact@kcbx.org

kcbx.org

@kcbxfm

facebook.com/kcbxfm

Torch Bearer

Best Radio Station: KCBX 90.1FM

Forty-five years ago, on July 27, 1975, local National Public Radio affiliate, KCBX 90.1FM, first signed on the air, delivering NPR programming as well as jazz and classical music. Over its long history, it's grown into a trusted local news source, a place for a variety of local voices and opinions, a purveyor of a wide range of music and talk programming, and the mastermind behind the longest running and most beloved local music festival, Live Oak. It's true that community radio is kept afloat not by ad dollars generated from an incessant drone of soul-draining commercials, but instead by small donations from listeners who cherish and love it.

—Glen Starkey

Best News Source

KSBY

1772 Calle Joaquin, SLO

(805) 541-6666

news@ksby.com

ksby.com

@ksbynews

facebook.com/ksbynews

Best Place for a Big Bash

Madonna Inn

100 Madonna Road, SLO

(805) 543-3000

info@madonnainn.com

madonnainn.com

@madonnainn1958

facebook.com/MadonnaInn

Best Caterer

Farmhouse Corner Market

1025 Farmhouse Lane, SLO

(805) 465-7900

info@farmhouseslo.com

farmhouseslo.com

@farmhousecm

facebook.com/farmhouseSLO

Best Cannabis Delivery Service

Natural Healing Center

988 Huston St., Grover Beach

(805) 201-1498

sales@nhcgroverbeach.com

nhcdispensaries.com

@nhcgroverbeach

facebook.com/NaturalHealingCenterGroverBeach

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Urbn Leaf

239 S. 3rd St., Grover Beach

(805) 556-4198

info@urbnleaf.com

urbnleaf.com

@urbnleafca

facebook.com/urbnleaf

Best Local Bank/Credit Union

SESLOC

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

info@sesloc.org

sesloc.org

@sesloc_fcu

facebook.com/sesloc

Best Real Estate Company (Specific City)

Richardson Properties, SLO

735 Tank Farm Road, suite 130, SLO

(805) 781-6040

info@strandhill.com

richardsonproperties.com

@richardsonproperties

facebook.com/RichardsonProp

Best Lawyer

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

1025 Farmhouse Lane, No. 2F, SLO

(760) 231-9970

harrispersonalinjury@gmail.com

harrispersonalinjury.com

@harrispersonalinjury

facebook.com/HarrisPersonalInjury

Best Plumber

Jack's All-American Plumbing

2011 Preisker Lane, No. A, Santa Maria

(805) 367-5027

contact@jacksplumbing.net

jacksplumbing.net/

@jacksallamericanplumbing

facebook.com/jacksallamericanplumbing/

Best Cleaning Service

Pioneer Carpet Cleaners

1376 Phillips Lane, SLO

(805) 544-4761

office@pioneerslo.com

pioneerslo.com

@pioneercarpetcleaners

facebook.com/PioneerCarpet

Best Home Painting services

Browder Painting

811 Ricardo Court, SLO

(805) 544-0547

info@browderpainting.com

browderpainting.com

@browderpainting

facebook.com/browderpainting

DIRT ARTISTS The team at Purlieu Landscapes will design and build you the best edible and ornamental landscape without putting additional strain on your water system.

Best Landscape Service

Purlieu Landscapes

725 Buckley Road, suite A, SLO

(805) 439-1757

taylor@purlieulandscapes.com

purlieulandscapes.com

@purlieulandscapes

facebook.com/purlieulandscapes

Best Maintenance Service

James Handyman Services

2899 McMillan St., SLO

(805) 602-0394

contact@jameshandymanconstruction.com

jameshandymanconstruction.com

Best Pool Care Service

Carefree Pools

202B Tank Farm Road, SLO

(805) 544-7773

info@carefreeslo.com

carefreepoolsandspas.com

Best Pest Control Service

Brezden Pest Control

3261 S. Higuera St., suite 100, SLO

(805) 544-9446

support@brezdenpest.com

brezdenpest.com

facebook.com/Brezden.Pest.Control

Best General Contractor (TIE)

Greg Moore Construction

11545 Los Osos Valley Road, suite D, SLO

(805) 541-2828

gregmooreconstruction.com

@gregmooreconstruction

Ferreira Inc.

4420 Broad St., SLO

(805) 242-1281

info@ferreirainc.com

ferreirainc.com

@ferreiraincdesignbuild

facebook.com/ferreiraincdesignbuild

Best Moving Company

Meathead Movers

3600 S. Higuera St., SLO

(805) 544-6328

customerservice@meatheadmovers.com

meatheadmovers.com

@meatheadmovers

facebook.com/MeatheadMovers

AUTOMATIC Rizzoli's Automotive is the Best Mechanic around, and our readers have said that for years.

Best Auto Mechanic

Rizzoli's Automotive

2584 Victoria Ave., SLO

(805)215-1793

rizzolisautomotive.com

facebook.com/RizzolisAutomotiveSLO

Best Tree Trimming Service

Greenvale Tree Company

PO BOX 13234, SLO

(805) 544-1124

info@greenvaletree.com

greenvaletree.com

@greenvale.tree

facebook.com/greenvale.tree

Best Dentist

SLO Smiles

878 Walnut St., SLO

(805) 541-0550

radkins@slosmiles.com

slosmiles.com

@slosmiles

facebook.com/SLOSmiles

Best Orthodontist

Dr. Brett Garrett, Garrett Orthodontics

1312 Garden St., SLO

1555 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande

(805) 544-3223

garrettortho.com

Best Doctor

Dr. Scott Negri

1250 Peach St., suite A, SLO

(805) 754-3753

dignityhealth.org/ourdoctors/1942240080-scott-negri

facebook.com/MedicalClinicatPeachSanLuisObispo

Best Chiropractor

Powersource Chiropractic

1422 Monterey St., A201, SLO

(805) 781-9155

contact@powersourcechiro.com

powersourcechiropractic.com

@powersourcechiro

facebook.com/powersourcechiropractic

Best Veterinarian

Animal Care Clinic

162 Cross St., SLO

(805) 545-8212

info@animalcareclinicslo.com

animalcareclinicslo.com

@animalcareclinicslo

facebook.com/animalcareclinic

Best Escape Room

The Locked Inn

750 Farroll Road, suite C, Grover Beach

(805) 270-3259

frontdesk@thelockedinn.com

thelockedinn.com

@thelockedinn

facebook.com/TheLockedInn

Best Pet Sitter or Boarding

Thousand Hills Pet Resort

173 Buckley Road, SLO

(805) 250-4491

thpr@thousandhillspetresort.com

thousandhillspetresort.com

@thousandhillspetresort

facebook.com/thousandhillspetresort

Best Mortgage Company

Central Coast Lending

Morro Bay, Atascadero, Paso Robles, SLO

(805) 543-5626

info@centralcoastlending.com

centralcoastlending.com

@central_coast_leanding

facebook.com/CentralCoastLending

Best CPA

Glenn Burdette

1150 Palm St., SLO

102 S. Vine St., Paso Robles

(805) 544-1441

info@glennburdette.com

glennburdette.com

@glennburdette_cpas

facebook.com/glennburdette

Best Child care

Downtown Baby

1250 Osos St., SLO

(805) 440-2709

dbsanluisobispo@gmail.com

downtownbabyslo.com

@downtownbabyslo

facebook.com/DowntownBabySLO

Best Window Cleaning Service

On the Spot Window Cleaning

Grover Beach

(805) 489-1775

onthespotinc@att.net

supersqueegee.com

@onthespotinc

facebook.com/onthespotinc

Best Audiologist

Karen Scott Audiology

3220 S. Higuera St., suite 320, SLO

(805) 541-1790

info@karenscottaudiology.com

karenscottaudiology.com

facebook.com/Karen-Scott-Audiology-140993289294585

Best Physical Therapist

Spirit Winds Physical Therapy

1422 Monterey St., suite C-102, SLO

(805) 543-5100

info@spiritwindstherapy.com

spiritwindstherapy.com

@spiritwindspt

facebook.com/SpiritWindsPT/?ref=hl



