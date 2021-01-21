click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

KITCHEN THROWDOWN Three contestants face off in a competition to turn unfinished food into finished culinary masterpieces, in the Netflix reality TV-series Best Leftovers Ever!

What's it rated? TV-G

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Home chefs and Uber Eats lovers get ready to raid the fridge and up your day-old food game with inspiration from Netflix's new cooking competition. Hosted by Jackie Tohn and judged by restaurateur David So and chef Rosemary Shrager, this fast-paced two-round competition challenges three contestants to take leftovers from the fridge and reimagine them into something entirely different. Taste comes first, but presentation and creativity also play a role when it comes to winning the $10,000 "casherole" at the end of the game.

From culinary school grads to seasoned home chefs, these bubbly competitors do everything they can to walk away with the cash. From game day leftovers to sweet and savory late night snacks, leftover Italian to elevated entrees, they work with a mishmash of flavors and textures to build something tasty and beautiful from that tinfoil swan sitting in the back of the fridge.

Who doesn't need a bit of distraction, bright colors, and oversized game show props to brighten the endless slog of pandemic days? Host Tohn is a hilarious gem, and the two judges are super skilled but don't take themselves too seriously. If "humor meets sweet, down-to-earth players" and "on-your-feet cooking fiascos" is your jam, this is definitely one to check out. (eight 35-min. episodes) Δ