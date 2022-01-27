Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Being the Ricardos 

By

What's it rated? R

click to enlarge SCANDAL! Being the Ricardos centers on Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) being accused of being a communist, and how her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), helped to save her career, screening on Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ESCAPE ARTISTS AND AMAZON STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Escape Artists And Amazon Studios
  • SCANDAL! Being the Ricardos centers on Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) being accused of being a communist, and how her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), helped to save her career, screening on Amazon Prime.

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

I Love Lucy was my absolute favorite as a kid—while the show was on well before my generation, it was what I picked every day after school to watch. It's iconic, physical comedy at its finest, featuring a brash redhead who—gasp!—dared to be pregnant on television.

Of course, that show is what first comes to mind when you think of Desilu Productions, but the real story, and what Being the Ricardos focuses on, is what was going on behind the scenes, and the relationships that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had not just with each other, but with their co-stars, writers, and everyone in between. I don't think I'm alone when I say I always thought of Lucille Ball as the power end of that couple, but this movie shines a light on Desi as well and the strong influence he had and the power he was able to wield.

Certainly imperfect, the couple struggled with infidelity and the trappings of fame, but the question of love was never there, at least from what we see. When Lucy was called out as a communist in big red letters all over the newspaper, damage control was needed fast or the whole house of cards would soon tumble down. A lot of this film centers on that time and what calculations were made around the response. Both Nicole Kidman as Lucille and Javier Bardem as Desi inhabit these iconic roles well, and while there may never be another Lucille Ball, Kidman paints an honest and grounded portrayal of the star. (in color and B&W; 131 min.)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. The Tender Bar delivers a poignant adaptation of J.R. Moeringer's stirring 2005 coming-of-age memoir Read More

  2. The Murders at Starved Rock Read More

  3. The Tragedy of Macbeth may be a well-worn tale, but Joel Coen's visually dazzling adaptation breathes new life into it Read More

  4. SLO International Film Fest postpones events until April 26 through May 1 Read More

  5. SLOMA uses $10,000 grant to fund new mural by Erin LeAnn Mitchell Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation