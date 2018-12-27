Beers and beards 

Dig these down-to-earth dance parties: Have a "poor but sexy" 2019 with Kreuzberg! The downtown SLO coffee shop offers wine, house-brewed beer, and now a full liquor bar! Your ticket includes a welcome drink, apps, photo booth, champagne toast, party favors, balloon drop, and tunes from DJ Malik ... SLO Brew in downtown SLO will host a New Year's Eve masquerade ball that's more "craft beer" than "bubbly." Break out your coolest mask and get ready to dance and prance into 2019 with guest DJ Amy Robins (for tickets, go to slobrew.com). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain will celebrate New Year's Eve in Berlin! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.