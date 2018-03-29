Beer desert no more! 

If you live in downtown SLO, I used to be jealous of you. Until now, you had the best experience around. Yes, you still have the awesome ability to walk from Central Coast Brewing Co., to Libertine, to SLO Brew, to BarrelHouse to—well—a plethora of bars and restaurants with glittering taps, but now I get to be the one to gloat! Why, you ask? I live off Madonna Road, not far from Central Coast Brewing Co.'s second location, which opened to massive fanfare earlier this month. Just like that ... poof! What was once a sad "beer desert" is now a totally happening hood! Yes, my neighbors and I finally get to lounge in this vast, 12,000-square-foot beer wonderland whenever the mood strikes, and did I mention the brewery is also offering up wood-fired pizza and smoked barbecue? After two decades of brewing—and racking up more gold medals than you can shake a pool cue at—CCB has grown into something akin to a craft beer Chuck E. Cheese's (minus the ball pit and inedible 'za). We're talking a shiny, new 20-barrel brewing system, eight fermentation tanks, and a beer-drinker's playground outfitted with pool table, dartboards, video games, and shuffleboard, no less. With a whopping 48 taps spanning CCB brews to cider and wine (sparkling, too)—I have to say SLO's south side is officially "lit." Of course, anyone is welcome to hang at this anticipated neighborhood beer joint (but you might just have to call a car).

Central Coast Brewing Company's new location is located at 6 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo. For more information, go to centralcoastbrewing.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves her neighborhood. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.