Becoming Ruby and Pedal Through 

INNER STRENGTH Director Analise Cleopatra (center), decides to leave her comfort zone for her first camping and mountain biking trip with friend DeJ'uanae Toliver (left) and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell (right), in Pedal Through, one of two short films screening May 1 online and in person at Central Coast Brewing.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Saturday, May 1 (doors at 7 p.m.; films at 8:15 p.m.)

Where's it showing? Central Coast Brewing and slomotionfilm.com

SLO Motion Film, Bike SLO County, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, and Central Coast Brewing (1422 Monterey St., SLO) are teaming up to bring you two short films focusing on inclusion in the outdoor and cycling industry. There's a virtual screening and a limited in-person screening available, with ticket info on slomotionfilm.com. Well-known professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell, a subject in both short films, will join the conversation during the event.

In Becoming Ruby (19 min.), Brooklyn Bell, who's black, talks about growing up in mostly white Bellingham, Washington, where she searches for community among mountain biking and skiing people. Bell, also an artist, creates a hand-drawn comic character named Ruby J, through which she imagines a hero she can emulate—a strong, unapologetically Black woman. It turns out the hero was her all along.

Pedal Through (14 min.) features director Analise Cleopatra, a Black woman who had never camped or ridden a bike off-road, when she decides to join a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all-Black female cohort—fellow newcomer to the sport DeJ'uanae Toliver and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Out into the wilds of Oregon, they share their feelings and discover the healing power of nature and camaraderie as they challenge themselves. Δ