Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 29, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Becoming Ruby and Pedal Through 

By
click to enlarge INNER STRENGTH Director Analise Cleopatra (center), decides to leave her comfort zone for her first camping and mountain biking trip with friend DeJ'uanae Toliver (left) and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell (right), in Pedal Through, one of two short films screening May 1 online and in person at Central Coast Brewing. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALISA GEISER
  • Photo Courtesy Of Alisa Geiser
  • INNER STRENGTH Director Analise Cleopatra (center), decides to leave her comfort zone for her first camping and mountain biking trip with friend DeJ'uanae Toliver (left) and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell (right), in Pedal Through, one of two short films screening May 1 online and in person at Central Coast Brewing.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? Saturday, May 1 (doors at 7 p.m.; films at 8:15 p.m.)

Where's it showing? Central Coast Brewing and slomotionfilm.com

SLO Motion Film, Bike SLO County, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, and Central Coast Brewing (1422 Monterey St., SLO) are teaming up to bring you two short films focusing on inclusion in the outdoor and cycling industry. There's a virtual screening and a limited in-person screening available, with ticket info on slomotionfilm.com. Well-known professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell, a subject in both short films, will join the conversation during the event.

In Becoming Ruby (19 min.), Brooklyn Bell, who's black, talks about growing up in mostly white Bellingham, Washington, where she searches for community among mountain biking and skiing people. Bell, also an artist, creates a hand-drawn comic character named Ruby J, through which she imagines a hero she can emulate—a strong, unapologetically Black woman. It turns out the hero was her all along.

Pedal Through (14 min.) features director Analise Cleopatra, a Black woman who had never camped or ridden a bike off-road, when she decides to join a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all-Black female cohort—fellow newcomer to the sport DeJ'uanae Toliver and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Out into the wilds of Oregon, they share their feelings and discover the healing power of nature and camaraderie as they challenge themselves. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Wildling Museum highlights art from SLOPE and other artist groups Read More

  2. Cambria resident Kathryn Dickason's new book upends traditional thinking regarding dance in the medieval Christian church Read More

  3. Firefly Lane Read More

  4. Organic materials flow into sculpted forms in CaliforniaAesthic3D at Studios on the Park Read More

  5. A series of neighborhood concerts resulted in a new album for pianist and composer Lee Ann Vermeulen-Roberts Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation