Beach wine a go-go 

When you think of Central Coast wines, you probably don't think of the literal coast. However, Cambria's Stolo Vineyards and Winery conjures up this vision for me. The winery and tasting room is, in fact, the closest to the Pacific Ocean, just 3 miles from literal sand, palm trees, and seagulls. It's also (as of recently) the highest ranked winery on the Central Coast according to Wine Enthusiast's annual "The Enthusiast 100," which showcases the best wines of the year. More than 24,000 wines were reviewed for the coveted 2018 list, and Stolo's 2016 Estate Syrah scored high marks with a 96 rating and No. 12 ranking, the only Central Coast winery in the top 20. "Our ocean influence differentiates us," said winemaker Nicole Bertotti Pope. "We're honored and humbled that difference is being recognized amongst some of the most revered wineries." Fresh, delicate, and vibrant, Stolo wines are perfectly suited to a beachy, breezy lifestyle. Would it be redundant (or corny) to say that their bottles are totally tubular? Well, I already said it, so there!

Stolo Vineyards & Winery is located at 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria. For more information, go to stolofamilyvineyards.com or call (805) 924-3131. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is hanging ten with a glass of syrah in hand. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.