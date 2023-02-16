Be careful what you wish for when it comes to Diablo 

It has been said that the simple believe anything, but the wise think about what they do. This is clearly evident in a recent opinion letter about Diablo Canyon, which the author believes poses a viable existential threat to our community and the world, despite that fact that for nearly three-quarters of a century nuclear power has proven to be among the safest forms of power production ("Speak out against Diablo Canyon Power Plant operations," Feb. 9).

In their ill-considered zeal, anti-nuclear activists rarely pause to consider the consequences of their endeavors. For one thing, the closure of Diablo Canyon would deprive California of a valuable source of reliable clean energy. Current production data indicates that less than a quarter of its production could be replaced by unreliable renewables on an annual basis. The majority of that lost production would default to fossil fuels, exacerbating the clear and present existential threat posed by global warming.

They fail to consider that continued Diablo Canyon operation has been extended out of necessity because it became clear, even to legislative simpletons, that a power mix overly dependent on inconsistent and unreliable renewable sources will never be able to substantially meet California's energy demand, and that the closure of Diablo would contribute to an increase in blackouts and a growing dependence on out-of-state resources.

They give no thought to the severe economic and social consequences that the closure of Diablo Canyon will impose upon our community: the loss of many millions of dollars in local sales and property tax revenue; the loss of some 1,500 high-paying permanent jobs; and the fact that more a thousand of our neighbors and their families will be compelled to leave in search of other opportunities.

The lesson here is simple. If you truly care about your community, the future of humanity, and the welfare of the environment, you would do well to search out the facts first and carefully consider the consequences of your action before mouthing off the usual threadbare fearmongering.

Mark Henry

San Luis Obispo