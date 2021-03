Al Fonzi's "The green-energy chimera" (Feb. 25) is a load of crap. Fonzi parrots the same old conservative, alternative reality BS talking points we've endured for the past four years. He offers no solutions, proposes no way forward, but keeps yelling: No, no, no! In Fonzi's world it makes total sense to keep doing what no longer works simply because that's the way it has always been done. He's afraid of change. That fear does not have to be contagious.

Steve Ryburn

Atascadero