Be a Santa to a Senior brings holiday joy 

We at Home Instead Senior Care in San Luis Obispo County would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and contributed to the Be a Santa to a Senior campaign this holiday season. It means so much to our local seniors and helps make their holiday season special.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees were placed throughout the area and community members donated socks, blankets, books, toiletries, and other requested items. Through this overwhelming generosity, 1,400 gifts were collected for 450 area seniors. We are grateful to all of our volunteers and donors who helped brighten each senior's holiday this year.

We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of this program, including Peoples' Self-Help Housing, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services, Meals on Wheels, the Oceano Senior Center, the Nipomo Senior Center, Allstate insurance, SLO Smiles (formerly Drs. Leopold, Murphy & Main), Milestone Tavern, KSBY studios, and Kathy Oles of Nipomo. We couldn't have done it without each and every one of you.

For more information, visit beasantatoasenior.com or call (805) 473-5781.

Tiffany Alcantara

Grover Beach