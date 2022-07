Paint, Pints, and Art Trivia takes place at Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Artists from ArtSocial 805 will instruct participants during the painting portion of the event.

Admission is $45, which includes a beverage. Prizes will be awarded during trivia. Visit barrelhousebrewing.com for more info. The venue is located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles.