DREAM VACAY Star (Kristen Wiig, left) and Barb (Annie Mumolo) lose their jobs and decide to embark on a dream vacation, in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, available at Redbox.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Redbox

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond) and written by stars Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, this film mixes buddy comedy with supervillain spoof, with mixed results. If you have any hope of finishing this flick without eye-strain from rolling your peepers, then put on your silliest vacation wear and get ready to party hardy with two Midwestern gals on a mission to let their hair down in California's beach town of Vista Del Mar.

The two just got let go from their sweet sales gigs at Jennifer Convertibles and decide they need a girls trip to clear the air and open up the next chapter in their lives. Wiig and Mumolo are both very funny comedians, but honestly, Barb and Star is nothing but dumb fun ... sometimes really, really dumb fun. There's a drug trip and a love interest, of course an evil villain, and conflict between the two longtime friends.

The characters feel straight out of an SNL skit; they aren't meant for depth or studied character building—they are just two predictable gals in their capri pants and sun visors. I was a little surprised at the Rotten Tomatoes and imdb.com scores—it did pretty well with audiences and critics, which I found a little mind-boggling, but maybe I just wasn't in that perfectly silly state of mind I should have been in.

Either way, those ladies are entertaining in all they do, and this flick certainly has a place in the world of comedy—I just may give it a while before I revisit Vista Del Mar with these two. (104 min.) Δ