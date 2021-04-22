Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 22, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar 

By
click to enlarge DREAM VACAY Star (Kristen Wiig, left) and Barb (Annie Mumolo) lose their jobs and decide to embark on a dream vacation, in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, available at Redbox. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GLORIA SANCHEZ PRODUCTIONS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Gloria Sanchez Productions
  • DREAM VACAY Star (Kristen Wiig, left) and Barb (Annie Mumolo) lose their jobs and decide to embark on a dream vacation, in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, available at Redbox.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Redbox

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond) and written by stars Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, this film mixes buddy comedy with supervillain spoof, with mixed results. If you have any hope of finishing this flick without eye-strain from rolling your peepers, then put on your silliest vacation wear and get ready to party hardy with two Midwestern gals on a mission to let their hair down in California's beach town of Vista Del Mar.

The two just got let go from their sweet sales gigs at Jennifer Convertibles and decide they need a girls trip to clear the air and open up the next chapter in their lives. Wiig and Mumolo are both very funny comedians, but honestly, Barb and Star is nothing but dumb fun ... sometimes really, really dumb fun. There's a drug trip and a love interest, of course an evil villain, and conflict between the two longtime friends.

The characters feel straight out of an SNL skit; they aren't meant for depth or studied character building—they are just two predictable gals in their capri pants and sun visors. I was a little surprised at the Rotten Tomatoes and imdb.com scores—it did pretty well with audiences and critics, which I found a little mind-boggling, but maybe I just wasn't in that perfectly silly state of mind I should have been in.

Either way, those ladies are entertaining in all they do, and this flick certainly has a place in the world of comedy—I just may give it a while before I revisit Vista Del Mar with these two. (104 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Organic materials flow into sculpted forms in CaliforniaAesthic3D at Studios on the Park Read More

  2. Hollywood music veteran Bette Byers and The Candlelight Strings release a terrific new album of '30s-inspired silent film music Read More

  3. Boss Level Read More

  4. Nomadland explores the nomad culture, a side of homelessness not often seen Read More

  5. Godzilla vs. Kong Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation