Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 12, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Ballet Theatre SLO presents A Christmas Carol 

By

Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo presents its production of A Christmas Carol at the Spanos Theatre on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Choreographed by Gilbert Reed, this family-friendly, full-length ballet was first performed on the Central Coast in 1994. The show follows the plot of the original Charles Dickens novel; Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits one night as he learns the true meaning of the holiday season.

Tickets to the ballet range from $28 to $48. The Spanos Theatre is located inside the Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org for ticket reservations or more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Studios on the Park's annual Handcrafted for the Holidays show features fine crafts for holiday shoppers, and benefits a good cause Read More

  2. Film Listings, 12/5/19 – 12/12/19 Read More

  3. SLO Library's Sign of the Times exhibit takes viewers on an artistic journey through our country's political history Read More

  4. Roots rocker Nikki Hill brings her fiery sounds to The Siren on Dec. 10 Read More

  5. Film Listings, 11/28/19 – 12/5/19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation