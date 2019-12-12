Ballet Theatre SLO presents A Christmas Carol 

Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo presents its production of A Christmas Carol at the Spanos Theatre on Friday, Dec. 13, and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Choreographed by Gilbert Reed, this family-friendly, full-length ballet was first performed on the Central Coast in 1994. The show follows the plot of the original Charles Dickens novel; Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits one night as he learns the true meaning of the holiday season.

Tickets to the ballet range from $28 to $48. The Spanos Theatre is located inside the Performing Arts Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org for ticket reservations or more info. Δ