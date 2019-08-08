Got a News Tip?
August 08, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Balance? 

Come on New Times. Al Fonzi is bad enough. Now we have another put-upon conservative who's going to tell us we really don't need clean water to drink, air that isn't polluted, food that doesn't make us sick, and safe work places. Al Fonzi never seemed to get any traction with his antiquated, conspiracy-theory, profits-over-people arguments. Why bring on another regressive like John Donegan?

New Times should expand its in-depth investigative reporting on local issues like water, energy, conservation, and social justice. It is information like this that educates citizens and moves society forward.

Steve Ryburn

Atascadero

