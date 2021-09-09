Got a News Tip?
September 09, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Student Guide

Back on campus: For Student Guide 2021, we talk Cal Poly women's volleyball, renting outdoor gear, COVID-19 rules, and dining out 

By
click to enlarge news1-1-7bdcb5678003a15a.jpg

Cover Courtesy Photo By Michael Aponte

It's hard to believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is still here as students start the 2021-22 school year. But it is, and we're getting you prepped for what to expect in our annual Student Guide issue. Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal talks to the Cal Poly women's volleyball team about their first home game in more than 600 days; I've put together an outdoor gear rental guide for the most adventurous ways to breathe mask free; Staff Writer Malea Martin talks to college administrators about vaccine and mask mandates for on-campus students; and Assistant Editor Peter Johnson will set your hunger pains and your wallet at ease with some delicious local dining options.

—Camillia Lanham, editor

