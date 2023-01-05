click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Paramount Pictures, C2 Motion Picture Group, And Marc Platt Productions

TOO MUCH? Babylon takes on Hollywood excess, the transition from silence to sound, and the allure of fame through the eyes of wannabe star Nellie LeRoy (Margot Robbie, center), screening in local theaters.

"Excessive" is probably the best word to describe Babylon, writer-director Damien Chazelle's (Whiplash, La La Land) new film—an often gross and graphic exploration of Hollywood's pre-code nascent days, its transition from silent films to talkies, and the industry's ease with which it sucks in and grinds up those involved. In the first few minutes, you'll see an elephant defecate all over someone, and not long after, you'll watch a little person ("midget" in the vernacular of the era) wield a giant phallus and testicles and spray a group of partygoers with mock ejaculate. Some viewers might not find it as hilarious as I did.

The story focuses on Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a Mexican worker who dreams of being part of filmmaking magic but instead is relegated to cleaning up other people's messes until he has a chance meeting with party crasher Nellie LeRoy (Margot Robbie), who wants to be a movie star and gets her big break after being noticed by a producer. Brad Pitt stars as Hollywood leading man Jack Conrad, whose career is derailed by sound films, and Jean Smart stars as gossip columnist Elinor St. John.

Is it too much? Absolutely! Is it too long? By an hour! Is it amazing? Hell yes! (189 min.)