Babes Ride Out, a female motorcycle community, is coming to Santa Margarita Ranch 

Anya Violet has had a love for two wheels since she was old enough to ride dirt bikes. That passion grew when she began riding motorcycles around 2013.

It was during that time that she met her now partner, Ashmore Ellis. The two were new to riding motorcycles on the road, and they gained confidence in their riding abilities every day and began forming a lasting bond.

Riding together turned into making plans to go on a camping trip and the idea for Babes Ride Out was born.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Heidi Zumbrun

FEMALE CREW Babes Ride Out is bringing its motorcycle event to Santa Margarita Ranch this October.

"It all started really simply. We just wanted to meet other women that ride and thought we would host a campout in the desert," Violet said.

The pair had connected with other female riders through social media and thought to invite them along for the trip, but they didn't stop there. Violet and Ellis put a call out for all interested female riders to join them on a ride to an area that was a little past Borrego Springs, California. The first event was called Babes in Borrego.

Violet and Ellis were getting positive feedback on their invitation but only anticipated having about nine women attend. When the day came, a total of 50 women from California, Oregon, New York, and Arizona made the ride to the campsite.

"We were all there because of one reason. We loved to ride motorcycles, and that was enough," Ellis said. "Our biggest challenge was figuring out how to keep this going down the right path."

The following year, Violet and Ellis found a private campground in Joshua Tree National Park that was stocked with shower and toilet amenities. This time around, the women brought in bands, food, and raffles for the riders to participate in. That year 500 women were in attendance.

For six years, Babes Ride Out has grown into a community of female riders who come together four times a year for events. It's a way for women to build friendships, learn about the gear, get some riding tips, and enjoy the outdoors.

"Babes Ride Out is not a club, so there are no chapters or anything like that. We are a community and event series with four events hosted annually on both the East Coast and West Coast of the United States," Violet said.

She said women have been riding motorcycles for as long as motorcycles have existed but have always been outnumbered.

"Our goal of Babes Ride Out is to inspire and empower women to explore the world on two wheels and make lasting connections through the community," Violet said.

The pair is hosting Babes Ride Out 7 at Santa Margarita Ranch for the first time, from Oct. 11 through the 13.

"We have been in Joshua Tree the past five years, so we are so excited for a new adventure," Violet said.

At the site, there will be camping sponsor experiences, demo rides from Harley-Davidson, live music, food, free beer hosted by 805, motorcycle games, training classes, and workshops. A curated assortment of route maps will be provided to riders so they can enjoy the best roads the Central Coast has to offer that Saturday morning. The festivities will start when they return to camp.

"Our goal is to provide a unique experience that brings people together who share a common love for motorcycle culture and the outdoors," Violet said.

To learn more about the community and how to register for the local event, visit babesrideout.com.

Fast facts

• Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle announced on Aug. 6 that Chris Richardson, Lindsey Harn, and Colleen Clarke of Richardson Properties in San Luis Obispo have been selected as inaugural members of the Masters Circle. The Circle is a group of top-performing agents within the Christie's International Real Estate network. The membership represents more than 4,700 combined luxury home listings with areas of market expertise ranging from waterfront, equestrian, mountain, and ski to vineyards, development, urban, and suburban, among others. Members are chosen based on their success and expertise at the high end of the market and their specialization in different property types. To learn more about Richardson Properties, visit richardsonproperties.com. Δ

Staff Writer Karen Garcia wrote this week's Strokes and Plugs. Send tidbits to kgarcia@newtimesslo.com.