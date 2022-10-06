Got a News Tip?
October 06, 2022 News

Awareness Issue 2022 

October is both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For that reason, this issue is dedicated to both. Inside you will find a story about legislation that aims to prevent domestic violence victims from being evicted from rental properties and a story about building trust with Spanish-speaking communities so they can receive breast health care. Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal speaks with the Lumina Alliance about what Senate Bill 1017 means, and Assistant Editor Peter Johnson speaks with a patient advocate at French Hospital.

