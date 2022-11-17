Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 17, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Avoid a holiday tragedy 

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I have read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the music of the holiday season. "Holiday Traditions: Vocal Arts Ensemble Concert" at the CPAC at Cuesta College on Dec. 11 would be one I would not miss. Unfortunately, I am unable to hear holiday music well. Drunken drivers injure lives in many ways, and I know.

Planning to take Highway 1 to attend a holiday gathering? Make the smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don't drive drunk. Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc., drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a perfect way to begin 2023. Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Hurry up and wait Read More

  2. Nipomo's open space is in the bull's-eye of development—again Read More

  3. Save our harbor; vote yes on B-22 Read More

  4. Great balls of fire! Read More

  5. Committed to Oceano Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation