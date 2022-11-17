Avoid a holiday tragedy 

The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.

When I was 16 years old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I had a four-month coma, broken bones, paralysis, and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected, and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. For 30-plus years, I have read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore.

I always loved the music of the holiday season. "Holiday Traditions: Vocal Arts Ensemble Concert" at the CPAC at Cuesta College on Dec. 11 would be one I would not miss. Unfortunately, I am unable to hear holiday music well. Drunken drivers injure lives in many ways, and I know.

Planning to take Highway 1 to attend a holiday gathering? Make the smart decisions now if you plan to drink: Don't drive drunk. Law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, etc., drive you to and from this location.

My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Having a sober driver is a perfect way to begin 2023. Happy Holidays.

Lori Martin

Tracy