Avila Golf Resort license delayed again 

A county hearing regarding the Avila Beach Golf Resort's application for an entertainment license was once again postponed on March 24, this time because of coronavirus-related hits to the business.

click to enlarge File Photo By Karen Garcia

DELAYED AGAIN A county hearing regarding the Avila Beach Golf Resort's application for an entertainment license was rescheduled for May 12.

At a meeting on March 24, the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to push a hearing on the resort's application for a temporary commercial outdoor entertainment license to May 12. The hearing was initially scheduled for December 2019, but it was delayed after confusion over whether the resort would first need approval from the California Coastal Commission.

The license—it would allow the resort to host up to 12 one-day events with up to 3,000 attendees and five multi-day events with up to 5,000 attendees each year—has been controversial among Avila Beach residents who worry about traffic congestion and noise caused by big events.

But co-owner Rob Rossi said the license isn't the resort's main concern right now.

"I mean our focus is totally on trying to get through to the other side of this," Rossi told New Times.

"This" being the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced non-essential businesses of all kinds to cancel events, significantly reduce operations, or close down entirely.

At the Avila Beach Golf Resort, outdoor concerts, festivals, and weddings have been rescheduled or canceled. Hotel rooms and restaurants are empty, and while golf was still allowed as of March 24, Rossi said it's not looking good for that activity either. Nearly 300 employees associated with the golf resort were furloughed or laid off within the last few weeks, Rossi said.

There are some other issues with the entertainment license process that Rossi said he needs more time to work through, too. But right now, he said he's not even sure what his business will look like come May.

"I think it's going to be a real challenge to reopen and re-create momentum after this," Rossi said.