March 12, 2020

Avila Beach isn't for large events 

The Avila Beach Golf Resort events application for more and larger events is scheduled for a San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors public hearing on March 24.

I agree with the Concerned Citizens for Avila and the Avila Valley Advisory Council who have urged the board for many years to only allow events at the Avila golf course that are appropriately permitted. The developer, however, is attempting to use a temporary commercial outdoor entertainment license intended for one-time use to cover multiple events throughout the year. This is wrong.

Proper permitting entails following county and California Coastal Commission requirements as well as the California Environmental Quality Act.

The golf course events application requests:

• Unlimited events up to 1,000 attendees.

• Twelve one-day events for 1,000 to 3,000 attendees.

• Five events for an unlimited amount of days, 3,000 to 5,000 attendees.

The county is allowing the use of Code Chapter 6.56—which is for a single one-time event—as an umbrella for all of the events proposed. How does this make sense?

The Coastal Act states: "Development shall not interfere with the public's access to the sea ... ."

There are more appropriate places for a large event facility.

Heather Nelson

Avila Beach

