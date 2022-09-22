Autumn Arts Annual: We've got San Luis Obispo County's upcoming exhibits, events, activities, performances, concerts, and more 

click to enlarge Cover Courtesy Photo By Nir Arieli

IN GREAT COMPANY Cal Poly Arts presents the Malpaso Dance Company, which specializes in Cuban dance, at the Performing Arts Center in SLO on Oct. 18 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. General admission ranges from $30 to $60. Visit calpolyarts.org for more.

With the breath of fresh rain storms we had the first few weeks of September, it really does feel like fall is here this year. It's the right weather to release our Autumn Arts Annual issue too, just in time for it to heat back up so everyone can enjoy what remains of the evening sunlight and warm days. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood searched the Central Coast for those must-attend events, festivals, concerts, performances, and more so you can spend your free hours doing something fun. They're ready for you.