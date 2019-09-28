Autumn Arts Annual 2019 

The first day of fall was Sept. 23, and everything is noticeably chillier on the Central Coast. Well, at night at least. San Luis Obispo still hit about 100 degrees on Sept. 24, so I don’t really know what to tell you other than fall in California isn’t like the “fall” you read about. The leaves don’t start changing until the end of October, and we’ve got some warm days ahead of us. But at least New Times can help you ease into winter California-style, with plenty of arts and culture to fill those ever-darkening evenings. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood compiled a curated calendar of events that will keep you going until it rains (if it rains) in this year’s annual Autumn Arts Issue.