Author Jim Worthen hosts lecture at SLO History Center 

The History Center Museum of San Luis Obispo County presents The Culture of Celebrity in California Politics, a free lecture with biographer Jim Worthen, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The event is the second in a series of quarterly lectures, the Carnegie Lectures, hosted by the museum.

Worthen is the author of three books—The Young Nixon and His Rivals, Governor James Rolph and the Great Depression in California, and George Humphrey, Charles Wilson, and Eisenhower's War on Spending—focused on relationships between personality and political behavior. During this lecture, Worthen will discuss the clashes of personality and politics in 20th century California history.

Admission to the lecture is free. Call (805) 543-0638 or visit historycenterslo.org for more details. The History Center Museum is located at 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ