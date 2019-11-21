Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Author Jim Worthen hosts lecture at SLO History Center 

By

The History Center Museum of San Luis Obispo County presents The Culture of Celebrity in California Politics, a free lecture with biographer Jim Worthen, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The event is the second in a series of quarterly lectures, the Carnegie Lectures, hosted by the museum.

Worthen is the author of three books—The Young Nixon and His Rivals, Governor James Rolph and the Great Depression in California, and George Humphrey, Charles Wilson, and Eisenhower's War on Spending—focused on relationships between personality and political behavior. During this lecture, Worthen will discuss the clashes of personality and politics in 20th century California history.

Admission to the lecture is free. Call (805) 543-0638 or visit historycenterslo.org for more details. The History Center Museum is located at 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Indie rock hero Doug Martsch and his band Built to Spill plays the Fremont on Nov. 20 Read More

  2. Underrated: Insomnia Read More

  3. James Papp shares his spookiest local paranormal stories on the Ghosts of San Luis Walking Tour Read More

  4. Ballet Unbound at the PAC features original works, traditional elements, and contemporary takes Read More

  5. Jojo Rabbit delivers a pointed and topical satire Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation