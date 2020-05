Gillian Martin, a representative of Tree Care for Birds and The Cavity Conservation Initiative, will host the Morro Coast Audubon Society's next educational video conference program on Zoom, titled The Wonderful Life of a Dying Tree, on May 18 at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to join the conference for free (the meeting ID is 843 4152 8327, and the password is 090811). Visit morrocoastaudubon.org for more info. Δ