Attachments Between Us exhibit opens in Cambria 

The Cambria Center for the Arts presents a new love-themed exhibition, Attachments Between Us, which opens on Thursday, Jan. 30. The show's theme was chosen in commemoration of both Valentine's Day and this year's upcoming love-centric Cambria Film Festival.

An opening reception for the exhibit takes place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Admission to the event is free. To find out more about Attachments Between Us, call (805) 434-7060 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org. The Cambria Center for the Arts is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ