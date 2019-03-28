Atascadero will charge its residents a fee for contaminating the recycling bin 

In the city of Atascadero, if residents or commercial businesses overfill their recycling bins or willfully throw non-recyclables in the blue bin they could be charged a $50 fee, starting May 1.

The council unanimously voted to amend the city's agreement with the Atascadero Waste Alternatives to allow for the collection of fees at the March 26 City Council meeting.

WHAT GOES IN THE BIN? In order to curtail willful contamination and overfilling of bins, the city of Atascadero will charge its customers a fee for throwing the wrong items in their recycling bins.

For a residential bin, the overfilling fee would be $50 and for a 3-cubic-yard commercial cart, it would be $150.

While council members agreed with the fee charge, they expressed their concern about the lack of education that the community has regarding what can and can't go in their recycling bin.

"The public awareness is a huge component that is lacking, whether these people are doing it wrongfully or unknowingly," Councilmember Heather Newsom said. "I think I may be guilty and might not even know it with my pizza boxes."

The fees are an effort to curtail customers who knowingly throw an excess of non-recyclable items in their blue bins.

Before the fees can go into effect, all the bins in the city must have a sticker about recyclable items placed on them by the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority and all customers need to receive a letter notifying them about the fee.

According to a staff report, residential recyclable loads are estimated to be between 22 and 25 percent contaminated with non-recyclables, well over the contamination limit called for in North SLO County Recycling's contract with the city—which is 10 percent.

The initial agreement that was brought to the council and approved on Feb. 26 discussed increasing the city's recycling program rates for residents and commercial businesses, because North SLO County Recycling significantly increased the city's tipping fees.

For residents, a 32-gallon cart went from $22.41 to $26.29 and the rate for a standard 3-cubic-yard commercial bin for recycling service changed from $161.90 to $171.90.