Atascadero school board incumbents equate endorsements with national politics 

Nine people are vying for the four open seats on the Atascadero school district's board of trustees.

The seats up for reelection are currently held by George Shoemaker, Tami Gunther, Ray Buban, and Donn Clickard. Shoemaker and Gunther are running for reelection, and two other candidates also have something that sets them apart from the remaining seven: Vy Pierce and Tracy Ellis-Weit have the support of the SLO County Democrats.

"Both Tracy and Vy are running for the right reasons, they have utmost respect for education and educators. Both are extremely valuable members of the community already, but mostly because both are sane," party Chair Rita Casaverde said. "We are seeing the attacks on school boards across the country and know that many candidates are running for political fringe reasons and are interested in bringing chaos to school board meetings. Our education system does not need that."

The candidates were endorsed on Sept. 12 after three months of interviewing and reviewing 15 candidates from local school districts who applied for the county party's endorsement earlier this year. But not everyone is on board with candidates receiving endorsements from political groups such as the SLO County Dems.

Incumbent Shoemaker says he'd prefer someone with an understanding of educational policy and district operational procedures.

"I have a concern that there are people running that want to take the school board and politicize it, that they are coming in with an agenda that is driven by national politics that does not belong at the local level here," Shoemaker said.

Fellow incumbent Gunther, who has served on the school board for 16 years, echoed Shoemaker's sentiment.

"Politics have no place in the board room, other than to share legislative updates or outcomes. Board members should be focused on what's best for kids," Gunther said. "The current board has an excellent working relationship with our administrative team, our teachers, and our classified employees, and my greatest hope would be that this trust not be damaged by political agendas, causes, or personal beliefs."

Regardless of political endorsements, Pierce and Ellis-Weit have experience within the Atascadero Unified School District. Pierce has three children in the school district and has been an active classroom volunteer and member of several nonprofit organizations, PTAs, and school district committees such as the Local Control and Accountability Plan and the Superintendent's Parent Advisory committees.

"I've always had a way to give back and pay it forward. Because of my upbringing. My parents were refugees from Vietnam when they came to the United States, they received assistance to rebuild their lives," Pierce said. "So I feel like it's my obligation to pay it forward and create opportunities for other kids who have challenges in their life."

Pierce isn't the only parent running for a position on the board. Rebekah Koznek, a parent of two, said she wants to be the parental representative on the school board.

"My biggest thing is to have every parent have a say in their child's education which I feel has been lost," Koznek said. "We know our children, so we know how our kids learn best. I really think that we can have a really strong working relationship with parents, teachers, and the school district."

Ellis-Weit retired from teaching in 2019 after a career that spanned 32 years in the Atascadero elementary, middle, and high schools. She said she noticed then that there weren't any teachers on the current school board.

"And I was just amazed that there was no teacher sitting also on the board. You know, no one to maybe ask questions that I've definitely had sitting in the audience," Ellis-Weit said. "Somehow I put that out in the universe. And it came back and found me."

While this is Ellis-Weit's first time running for a seat on the board, this isn't Pierce's first rodeo. The mother of three previously ran in 2020 and lost to incumbents Mary Kay Mills, Terri E. Switzer, and Corinne C. Kuhnle. But Pierce said that this election year is a little different.

"The endorsements [this year] are different," Pierce said, referring to endorsements from the Atascadero District Teachers Association, Central Coast Labor Council, and the local Dems. "After I lost in 2020, people came up to me and asked me to run again. That turned out to be encouragement to try again, since there's two open seats, there's a real opportunity for a new person to be on the school board."

Ellis-Weit, who has also been endorsed by similar groups equates campaigning to the daunting feeling of running a mile.

"And then you get to the starting line and you realize I gotta run a mile. I've never run a mile before, who's gonna help me?" Ellis-Weit said. "You're just excited and thankful, because somebody who really doesn't know you is putting their logo, their organization behind you, and you're just going wow, I hope I don't let you down." Δ