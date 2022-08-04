Atascadero Printery Foundation holds inaugural talent show, North County Has Talent 

North County Has Talent, a local talent show hosted by the Atascadero Printery Foundation, will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all ages and will feature live music acts, singing, and dancing. Cash prizes will be awarded to the show's winners. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the organization's restoration efforts.

"We hope to have a fun evening that will showcase some wonderful local performers and artists as well as raise funds to restore the Printery building so it can be a place for people to come together and celebrate the arts," Brenda May, chairwoman of the Atascadero Printery Foundation, said in press materials.

Contestants will be judged by a group of guest judges, including a special celebrity guest judge, Doriana Sanchez. As a prolific choreographer and creative director, Sanchez is widely known for her collaborations with Cher, Shakira, Frankie Valli, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Sanchez and other guest judges will select a first place winner to receive a $400 cash prize. Second and third place winners will be selected for additional cash prizes. Tickets to watch the show are $10. Food and drinks, including wine and beer, will be available for purchase during the event. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

Visit atascaderoprintery.org for more info. The Atascadero Printery is located at 6351 Olmeda Ave., Atascadero. Δ