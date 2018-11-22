Atascadero needs to stop being rude 

This is the third time that the city of Atascadero closed San Anselmo Road all day without warning. Once again, I had to spend hours tracking down a canceled morning package delivery of living things and arrange to pick up the package or lose more than $100 (and I have a broken foot, so I had to get someone else to go meet a delivery driver, after spending hours on the phone). First, they paved for a whole day, then they oiled the street another day, and today (Nov. 14), they are repaving again. A huge truck blocked us in for hours. On a fourth day they will have to paint the center stripe (When? Who knows?). As a homeowner in my 60s who doesn't see the city's claimed Facebook alerts, I request that the city of Atascadero post road closures on their street closure website (which hasn't been updated since March 2018). The lack of notice is rude and has repeatedly caused us grief. Thank you.

Cindy Webster

Atascadero