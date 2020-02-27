Atascadero Library presents Celebrating Women in Art and Poetry 

A new collaborative art showcase, titled Celebrating Women in Art and Poetry, opens at the Atascadero Library on Monday, March 2, and will remain on display through Friday, May 29. This exhibition commemorates the centennial of women's suffrage through works of art and poetry, collected from local artists and poets.

An opening reception for Celebrating Women in Art and Poetry takes place on Thursday, March 5. Admission is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be available to guests. For more details, call the Atascadero Library at (805) 461-6161 or visit slolibrary.org. The library is located at 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Δ