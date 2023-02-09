At Her Table spotlights female entrepreneurs in the Central Coast's hospitality industry 

Michelle Barrera founded At Her Table in 2021 with only 36 registered businesses. This March, as she gears up for her third annual weeklong celebration of San Luis Obispo County's female proprietors in the food, beverage, and lodging industry, the participant list has exploded.

Barrera's current roster boasts more than 250 female-owned or co-owned restaurants, wineries, hotels, vacation rentals, and associated companies, with women business leaders from neighboring counties clamoring to get in on the action as well.

A-TOWN'S OWN Michelle Barrera of Atascadero helms At Her Table with a guiding principle of "celebrating and uplifting women." The organization and its flagship Women's Week festival are 100 percent supported by donations and sponsorships.

While At Her Table supports women year-round through various initiatives—including an emergency fund for restaurants impacted by medical crises—the organization's Women's Week celebration is its raison d'être.

Slated for March 6 to 12—in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8—more than 40 events run the gamut from dinners, tastings, tours, and classes to a fair and street festival.

All activities are independently hosted, with proprietors collecting 100 percent of sales, though some pay it forward by generously donating a percentage back to At Her Table.

Barrera, who also owns the online community calendar EnjoySLO, with its thousands of subscribers—nearly 25,000 on Instagram alone—is uniquely positioned to generate buzz and funnel traffic to fellow female entrepreneurs, and they are beyond appreciative.

"Being a small business owner and establishing my business in the middle of the pandemic brought many challenges," according to Paso Robles winemaker Nancy Ulloa of Ulloa Cellars. "When I learned about At Her Table, it was a no-brainer to join. I am extremely excited and humbled to be working with a group of badass change-makers and pioneers in this community. Collaborating with women whose values and missions align with my own is the most powerful combination for success and empowerment of the community as a whole."

Ulloa added that she's received more from being part of the organization than she could have ever expected. Her wine has been featured at restaurants, she's done event collaborations, had professional headshots taken, and built many new relationships.

THE BIG REVEAL Chef Rachel Ponce's gourmet cuisine will be showcased at her new venture Frunchroom, opening this summer in Paso Robles. Ponce will host a "hard hat sneak peek" of the venue complete with food and wine pairings, music, and more on March 6 to kick off Women's Week.

During Women's Week, Ulloa's limited, small-batch wines will be featured at two events—Wine and Dine Around and Beyond Basic: Breaking Doors and Ceilings.

At Wine and Dine Around on March 6, Ulloa and four other boutique winemakers will join chef Rachel Ponce and Edible San Luis Obispo magazine for a paired gourmet spread at Ponce's new venture Frunchroom, opening this summer in Paso Robles.

The unique name is a Chicago colloquialism for "front room," the first room guests see when they enter a home, said Ponce, a native of the city: "It's just what happens when 'front room' gets mashed up with a Chicago accent."

The ambitious project—co-owned by Ponce; her husband, veteran brewmaster Eric Ponce; and fourth-generation butchers Alyssa Leal and Bud Cole of Primal Meat Company—will feature a restaurant, lunchtime tapas bar, brewery, in-house butcher, deli, and general store.

Proceeds from the evening's festivities will be donated to At Her Table.

The following night, March 7, Ulloa will partner with Glenna Thompson of Symbiosis Wines and Arianna Spoto of Arianna Wines for a tasting workshop and roundtable discussion at Thompson's Paso facility. The trio will share their unique stories of breaking through industry barriers.

TRAILBLAZING TRIO From left, SLO County winemakers Glenna Thompson of Symbiosis Wines, Nancy Ulloa of Ulloa Cellars, and Arianna Spoto of Arianna Wines will uncork hidden gems and share their inspirational stories at multiple events throughout At Her Table's Women's Week in March.

Dozens of other events throughout the week include a mezcal tasting experience on March 9 at Rambling Spirits, a recently opened distillery at SLO Public Market, and Boozy High Tea Party on March 12 at Saints Barrel Wine Bar in downtown SLO. The Saints Barrel spread will also feature Secret Garden Organic Herb Shop, Bramble Pie Company, and Breda SLO's gourmet chocolates.

Fans of private chef Alma Ayón can catch her at three separate dining experiences—the Untamed Dinner at Barton Family Estate on March 8, Afternoon Tea at Thomas Hill Haven on March 11, and Three Babes Brunch at Stay on the Vineyard estate and suites on March 12. All three venues are located in Paso Robles.

In Pismo Beach, a Sunset Dinner and Wine Pairing will be held on March 10 at the pier, courtesy of Sunsets at Pismo and Arianna Wines, while Arroyo Grande will host an Exploration of Vermouth on March 12 in partnership with Hubba Wines, The Spoon Trade, and luxury rental property the Haven.

Female business owners throughout the county are invited to host festivities or run food and beverage specials, and even male proprietors can join in on the action by donating a percentage of sales to At Her Table.

"[Men] also volunteer," added Barrera. "Adam Montiel has been a huge support for us, and Mike Adams of Paso Robles Wine Fanatics as well. They have large outlets that allow us to reach a wide demographic."

BEYOND THE SMOKE Join Rambling Spirits co-owner Ariette Armella for a mezcal tasting experience at her San Luis Obispo distillery on March 9. A maximum of 15 guests will sip from her private collection as she deep dives into this ancient Mexican beverage that is so much more than a "smoky version of tequila."

Next up for At Her Table is expanding membership to the Santa Ynez Valley, another mecca for female entrepreneurs in hospitality.

FABULOUS FARE Private chef Alma Ayón of Paso Robles will present haute specialties at multiple At Her Table events, including a four-course brunch at Paso's Stay at the Vineyard estate on March 12. Among the appetizers are shrimp lollipop with peach jalapeño compote paired with Stilson Cellars viognier.

"We are thrilled to receive so many requests for expansion to various locations throughout California and beyond," Barrera said. "With this in mind, we have decided to prioritize the incorporation of Santa Ynez Valley into our operations. The community culture and values of Santa Ynez Valley align closely with our own, and we look forward to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership."

At Her Table, she said, embraces the Central Coast lifestyle of slowing down, honing in on craft, and actively making the community a better place.

"While we are excited about the potential expansion, we recognize the importance of solidifying our presence in our current location before moving forward," Barrera said. "Our goal is to make this move in one to two years with a strong foundation in place." Δ

Flavor Writer Cherish Whyte toasts At Her Table and the Central Coast's hotbed of female entrepreneurial spirit. Reach her at cwhyte@newtimesslo.com.