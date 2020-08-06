Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

August 06, 2020 News

At a distance: This school year will be like none other due to COVID-19 

By
click to enlarge news1_teaser.jpg

This year's Education Today issue feels more weighty than those of the past. Although some local school districts toyed with the idea of resuming some degree of educational normalcy this fall, the COVID-19 pandemic had different plans. In fact, the governor issued an executive order in July requiring schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 watchlist (that's you, SLO County) to refrain from in-person learning until the county has been off the watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days. So teachers, parents, and students have had to adjust to the idea that distance learning is the way things are going to be for the foreseeable future. In this issue, New Times staff writers cover a potential exception for elementary schools, what school sports are going to look like, and the guidance that districts have received from state and local agencies.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Lompoc police say recent homicide victim was not the intended target Read More

  2. SLO launches social media competition to help local businesses Read More

  3. Paso city manager addresses high volume of COVID-19 cases Read More

  4. South SLO County cities move to help businesses operate outside Read More

  5. State Senate committee passes Cunningham’s police accountability bill Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation