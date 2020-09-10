ARTS Obispo launches Virtual Open Studios Art Tour 

Starting Sept. 22, ARTS Obispo will premiere its Virtual Open Studios Art Tour, a new website to showcase artworks by nearly 100 different local artists and artisans. Previews and participating artist announcements can be found on ARTS Obispo's Facebook page (facebook.com/artsobispo).

Until in-person Art After Dark events can safely resume, ARTS Obispo will also hold its Virtual Art After Dark on the first Friday of every month. Those who wish to submit their own artworks for consideration can send it in a direct message through Arts Obispo's Facebook page (deadline is before 5:30 p.m. on the day of).

"As much as in-person art experiences are ideal, there are some advantages to the virtual editions. When we post your image here, it's seen by a wider audience than it would be if it were hung in a cafe; you reach more people and people outside of your area," a recent post on the Facebook page reads. Δ