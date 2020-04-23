Got a News Tip?
April 23, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

ARTS Obispo cancels Open Studios Art Tour amid COVID-19 concerns 

By

The 2020 Open Studios Art Tour, originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10, 11, 17, and 18, has been officially cancelled due to the global coronavirus crisis, according to an email from the SLO County Arts Council.

"With an unknown timeline of how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, we felt it was the most responsible decision to cancel the event this year," the email stated.

The annual event is part of ARTS Obispo, the SLO County partner of the California Arts Council, which strives to promote public access to visual, literary, and performing arts in the county through various programs. For updates on next year's Open Studios Art Tour and other resources from ARTS Obispo, visit artsobispo.org. Δ

