December 09, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

ARTery invites community to 'sculpt with wool' at next felting workshop in Atascadero 

By

The ARTery in Atascadero is holding an upcoming felting workshop, Needle Felted Snowmen: Sculpting with Wool, on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees of the class will learn the basics of felting and will craft their own felted snowmen, which they'll be able to take home after the workshop.

This course is described as requiring patience and is recommended for ages 16 and older. Admission is $45. Call (805) 464-0533 or visit the1artery.com for more info on the class and other upcoming offerings hosted by the ARTery. The studio is located at 5890 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Δ

