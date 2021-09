Paper Making for Kids, an upcoming children's workshop for ages 7 and older at the ARTery in Atascadero, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. Participants of the class will make their own paper from scratch, using a variety of materials to create various textures. Admission to join the workshop is $30.

Call (805) 464-0533 or visit the1artery.com to find out more. The ARTery is located at 5890 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Δ