June 03, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

ARTery in Atascadero holds new group show, Brush, Needle, Camera, Kiln 

By

The Atascadero Art Association presents Brush, Needle, Camera, Kiln, a new multimedia exhibition at the ARTery, which runs through Thursday, June 17. This group show includes a variety of media created by members of the association. A special outdoor opening reception for the exhibit will take place on Friday, June 4, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the reception is free, and masks are requested. Snacks and drinks will be available during the event.

To find out more about Brush, Needle, Camera, Kiln and other updates from the ARTery, call (805) 464-0533 or visit the1artery.com. The gallery is located at 5890 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Δ

