Glasshead Studio in Atascadero hosts On The Other Hand, a fused glass workshop, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will complete projects with pre-cut glass using their nondominant hand during the class.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lisa R. Folk

Admission is $45. Call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com for more info. The studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ