April 29, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Social 805 hosts outdoor Paint Night event at STASH Local Goods 

By

Art Social 805 presents one of its next outdoor Paint Night events, A View to the Pines, on Thursday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., on the back patio of STASH Local Goods in Cambria. Each participant will be able to use their own paint station during the event. This workshop is suitable for all experience levels, including beginners, as an art instructor will guide attendees throughout the course.

Admission to the class is $48, which includes a canvas, paint brushes, paints, an apron, and other materials. Snacks and wine will be available for purchase during the workshop. Attendees are required to wear masks and are encouraged to dress for cold weather.

For more info on the event, visit stashlocalgoods.com. STASH Local Goods is located at 815 Main St., suite A, Cambria. Δ

