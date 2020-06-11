Art Central seeks artists to participate in new group show, While We Sheltered 

Art Central in SLO is currently accepting art submissions for its latest exhibition, While We Sheltered. The gallery reopened on June 1, with an occupancy limited to five customers at a time, and the new group show is scheduled to run through July 31. While We Sheltered is the gallery's first non-virtual exhibit since its closure in March due to statewide COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Applicants to the exhibit will not be charged an entry fee. Only artworks created after March 19, when shelter-in-place went into effect, will be accepted. Entry is limited to one piece per artist and works must be 16-by-20 inches or smaller.

Participating artists may drop off their submissions anytime during regular hours (Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Saturday morning appointments at the gallery are offered to patrons as long as they book a reservation by 1 p.m. the Friday prior. Art Central will continue to accept artworks for the show through the end of its run (July 31) or until the gallery runs out of wall space.

To find out more about While We Sheltered, call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralartsupply.com. The gallery is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ