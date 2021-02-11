Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 11, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Central presents Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years 

By

On Feb. 4, Art Central Art Supply in downtown SLO premiered its latest exhibition, Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years, which is scheduled to remain on display through March 29. This duo show features art by husband and wife Robert "Rosey" Rosenthal and Barbara Rosenthal.

Both Rosey and Barbara are award-winning printmakers and have been exhibiting their artworks together since the 1980s. While Rosey is probably best known for his mythic-fantasy art and figurative relief prints, Barbara bases most of her artworks on themes of nature and humanity. This particular exhibit highlights landscapes by Barbara and gouache paintings by Rosey. You can check out their art online at their website, rosenthalart.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Art Central will not be hosting an artist reception for this exhibit. Admission to the show is free, as visitors are welcome to view the display during the store's regular shopping hours (most weeks Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The store is also currently celebrating its 10th anniversary and will be offering special sales and giveaways through Feb. 27.

Art Central is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. For more info on Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years, call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralartsupply.com. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Health and Wellness 2021: COVID-19 has impacted people physically and mentally, changing the way we eat, cope, and exercise
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The White Tiger explores India's caste system Read More

  2. Domestic Tiger revamps itself as a trio and releases Night Brain Read More

  3. Studios on the Park transforms their annual fundraising luncheon into an art party for your home Read More

  4. Mural concepts are unfolding in Atascadero as part of the Equality Mural Project Read More

  5. Use local sea glass to create your own necklaces with Creative Me Time's take-home workshop Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation