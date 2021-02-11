Art Central presents Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years 

On Feb. 4, Art Central Art Supply in downtown SLO premiered its latest exhibition, Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years, which is scheduled to remain on display through March 29. This duo show features art by husband and wife Robert "Rosey" Rosenthal and Barbara Rosenthal.

Both Rosey and Barbara are award-winning printmakers and have been exhibiting their artworks together since the 1980s. While Rosey is probably best known for his mythic-fantasy art and figurative relief prints, Barbara bases most of her artworks on themes of nature and humanity. This particular exhibit highlights landscapes by Barbara and gouache paintings by Rosey. You can check out their art online at their website, rosenthalart.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Art Central will not be hosting an artist reception for this exhibit. Admission to the show is free, as visitors are welcome to view the display during the store's regular shopping hours (most weeks Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The store is also currently celebrating its 10th anniversary and will be offering special sales and giveaways through Feb. 27.

Art Central is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. For more info on Rosey 'N' Barb: Still At It After All These Years, call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralartsupply.com. Δ