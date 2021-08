On Sunday, Aug. 15, artist David Limrite will be leading a free figure-drawing demonstration at Art Central Art Supply in SLO, from 1 to 3 p.m. Limrite will be demonstrating how to create an expressive figure drawing from a live model, while using oil paint sticks. Admission is free, but registration is requested by emailing artcentralslo@yahoo.com.

For more info on the event, call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralslo.com. The studio is located at 1329 Monterey St., SLO. Δ