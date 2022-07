Kathy Miller and Ardella Swanberg will guide a workshop on bookmaking for journals and gifts at Art Central in SLO on Saturday, July 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the class is $60.

Attendees can reserve their spot by calling (805) 234-1754. Visit artcentralslo.com for more info. Art Central is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ