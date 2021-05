Art Central in downtown SLO presents its latest solo exhibition, Controlled Chaos, which is scheduled to remain on display through Monday, June 28. This colorful exhibit showcases alcohol ink paintings by its featured artist, Judy Maynard. Admission to view the show is free. Call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralslo.com to find out more. Art Central is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ