September 03, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Central announces October exhibition, Places of Quiet 

By

Art Central in San Luis Obispo has announced its next exhibition, Places of Quiet, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 1 and run through Nov. 24. This upcoming exhibit will showcase watercolor paintings by California-based artist Rosanne Seitz. Fifteen recent landscape pieces by Seitz will be on display throughout the show's run at the gallery.

"Painting brings to me a sense of connectedness to the world," Seitz said in an artist statement. "I hope, through my paintings, to convey my experiences with the natural environment that surrounds us."

Call (805) 747-4200 or visit artcentralartsupply.com to find out more about the exhibit and other upcoming events at the venue. For more info on Seitz and her paintings, visit rosanneseitz.com.

Art Central, which is also an art and drafting supply store, is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

