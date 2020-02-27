Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 27, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay seeks new artists for Perspectives exhibition 

By

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) is currently seeking submissions for consideration to be displayed in an upcoming exhibition, titled Perspectives, at Art Center Morro Bay. This exhibit will showcase various styles of 2D art and is scheduled to open Thursday, April 2, and remain on display through Monday, May 11. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 31, at 2 p.m. For more details on the application process, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Artist Javier Manrique's Studios on the Park exhibit gives viewers a sense of their own 'place in space' Read More

  2. Birds of Prey delivers a blast of confetti violence Read More

  3. The Gentlemen is a frenetic crime romp Read More

  4. Film Listings, 1/30/20 – 2/6/20 Read More

  5. Cache Valley Drifter member Wally Barnick releases a new solo album Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation