Art Center Morro Bay seeks new artists for Perspectives exhibition 

The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) is currently seeking submissions for consideration to be displayed in an upcoming exhibition, titled Perspectives, at Art Center Morro Bay. This exhibit will showcase various styles of 2D art and is scheduled to open Thursday, April 2, and remain on display through Monday, May 11. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, March 31, at 2 p.m. For more details on the application process, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ