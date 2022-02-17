Art Center Morro Bay presents new group show, Earth and Fire 

Paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media works, and more will be on display in Art Center Morro Bay's latest group exhibition, Earth and Fire. Participating artists in the show have submitted artworks that "reflect how we view our own fundamental beginnings, born of primitive elements, and how these origins resonate within ourselves," according to press materials.

The show debuts on Thursday, Feb. 24, and will be displayed—concurrently with a separate group show, Aquarius—in Art Center Morro Bay's second floor gallery, the Virginia Russel Gallery. Earth and Fire is scheduled to remain up through Monday, April 4. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

To find out more about the exhibit and other shows hosted by Art Center Morro Bay, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ