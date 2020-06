Beyond Boundaries, a new group multimedia show at Art Center Morro Bay, opens on Thursday, June 25, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Aug. 2. Visit artcentermorrobay.org for the full lineup of this exhibition's various featured artists and artisans, or call the gallery directly at (805) 772-2504 for more details. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ